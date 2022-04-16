Queen would be able to hug Archie, Lili soon, ensure Sussex couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly giving their word to Queen to have more great-grandchildren love, after depriving the monarch for two years.



Senior royal source reveals that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have promised the 95-year-old that they will return to UK after their recent day visit, and will bring children Archie and Lilibet along with them.

Harry and Meghan shocked royal admirers when they landed in Windsor this Thursday for an “incredibly warm and good natured” and “very cordial” reunion with the Queen.

A source close to the Sussexes said: “Both the Duke and Duchess are very mindful the Queen is getting older and has had health issues associated with her great age.

“They have made it clear they are certainly planning to return to see the Queen with their family in the near future.”

Harry and Meghan briefly stopped to meet Queen and Prince Charles on their way to the Netherlands. The couple is attending Invictus Games this week.

Meanwhile, there is also conjecture that the Sussexes will in fact arrive for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.

“There is very much a willingness as much as possible for everyone to come together for the Queen.”