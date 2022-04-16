Kylie Jenner 'wants to make sure' before revealing son name, says Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner 'wants to make sure' before revealing son's name, says Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner is painstakingly deciding upon the name of her son, says Kim Kardashian.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul welcomed a baby (originally named Wolf) with boyfriend Travis Scott in February this year. Days after the name reveal on her Instagram Stories, Kylie announced that her son is no longer called Wolf justifying, "We just didn't feel like it was him."

Now speaking to Kelly and Ryan, Kim reveals why it has been hard for the Kylie Cosmetics founder to pick a name for the new one.

"There's one name lingering but she really wants to make sure," began Kim.

"It's a really big decision. It's the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child," she added.

"I personally - when I had my kids, I didn't name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like," she explained.

"And I always - when I would hear people do that, I would say, 'How do you not be prepared for that? You have nine months to think about this.' But no matter what it's just the hardest decision ever," she noted.

According to the legal procedure, Kim revealed, "There's ten days after the baby's born that you have to name your child and I feel like they just felt rushed."

Earlier, baby mama Kylie herself confessed that she knew she made the wrong decision when she signed Wolf on son's birth certificate.

"We had to quickly sign the birth certificate, and then I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name," Kylie told the publication.

"It just didn't suit him. We haven't legally changed his name yet. We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name," she said.en