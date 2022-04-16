Jennifer Garner is ‘not ready to commit’ to boyfriend John Miller, a source spills

File Footage

Jennifer Garner is reportedly 'not ready' to commit to boyfriend John Miller after the couple sparked engagement rumours last year.

An insider spilled to OK! Magazine that the The Adam Project actor and the CaliBurger CEO are “cooling it again”.

The couple dated for two years after the 49-year-old actor got divorced from husband Ben Affleck in 2018. However, they called it quits in 2020 only to get back together in April 2021.

“Jennifer and John have dialed things back and are taking a bit of a breather,” the source told the news outlet. “John would love to be with Jen 24/7, but she tends to set boundaries.”

“Recently, they’re not spending nearly as much time together,” the source added. “They’ve also stopped talking about getting married, which is a red flag to a lot of their friends.”

The insider further stated, “Even if she was just having fun, it doesn’t bode well for her and John.”

“Word is, she’s reevaluating their relationship. She really likes John, but she just doesn’t seem ready to commit anytime soon,” concluded the insider.

Garner sparked engagement rumours with Miller when she flaunted a diamond ring on her wedding finger while chatting on an Instagram live show in November 2021. The news, however, was never confirmed by either her or Miller.



