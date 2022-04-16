Prince Harry ‘chose to avoid’ Kate Middleton, Prince William during ‘family’ trip to the UK

Prince Harry under fire for ‘avoiding’ Prince William and Kate Middleton during his face-to-face meeting with Prince Charles.

Royal expert and author Daniela Elser made this revelation in her new piece for news.com.au.

There she wrote, “If this trip really had been a serious attempt at repairing some of the immense damage done by the events of the last two years then it would have to have included some sort of gesture, however small, in the direction of Kensington Palace.



“Just over a year ago, in early April, it was Kate in peacekeeper mode at Prince Philip’s funeral who deftly manoeuvred things to get the two royal brothers talking, all done oh-so-conveniently in full view of the UK’s press corp.”

“What often seems to get lost in the wash these days is that not that long ago, Kate and Harry were friends. Proper giggling-at-the-back-of-the-balcony-scrum-chums.”

Before concluding she added, “Look at any image of the duo out and about on any sort of engagement and there they are, having what looks like a marvellous time.”