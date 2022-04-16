How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made ‘secret’ Queen, Prince Charles meeting possible: source

Sources break down how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their secret UK trip a reality.

Everything has been broken down by an insider close to the Royal Family.

They were quoted telling The Sun, “Harry contacted his father and said he was coming over with Meghan and he wanted to meet.”

“Harry instigated it all. It was an olive branch from Harry and made in an effort to clear the air. He made the approach to Charles who was obviously very happy, and accepted.”

“Charles maintains that Harry is a much-loved son and is always welcome to come back and visit.” But at the same time “The Queen agreed to see them both but only after he had met Charles first.”

“They were travelling to Holland for the Invictus Games which is only round the corner. Charles wants to heal things with his son and his daughter-in-law and ultimately wants to meet his grandchildren.”

“As the Queen said when Megxit was signed, they will always be a much-loved part of the family. By seeing the Queen before they arrived in Holland for a high-profile visit, they managed to diminish any idea they were snubbing her. Charles was happy to have them.”