Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt melt hearts with THIS cute picture: See

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt have set the internet on fire with their heartwarming photo on social media.



The most-talked about wedding of Bollywood lovebirds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally happened on Thursday in an intimate wedding ceremony in presence of their family and close friends.



The bride then officially shared pictures from her big day on Instagram. Soon after, the internet was flooded with wishes for the newlyweds while their relatives dropped more photographs from the event.

Amid all, the director-actor and Alia's step-sister, Pooja Bhatt posted some new pictures on Instagram featuring the groom and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

In the first photo, Mahesh is seen resting his head and hand on Ranbir's chest as the actor held him. Ranbir and Mahesh hugged each other in the second photo. While Mahesh had a serious expression, Ranbir was seen smiling and giving a tight hug to his father in -law.

The picture was seemingly taken after the couple got married at Ranbir's Bandra house Vastu. Sharing the post, Pooja wrote, "Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart? (white heart emoji)."

For the unversed, Mahesh shares his younger daughter Alia and elder daughter Shaheen Bhatt with his wife Soni Razdan. Pooja is the daughter of Mahesh and his ex-wife, Kiran Bhatt.



