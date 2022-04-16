Jessica Simpson sheds light on ‘emotional’ aspect of 100lb. weight loss journey

Jessica Simpson finally breaks down the emotional struggles that followed her 100-pound weight loss journey.

The star broke down the realities of her self-love journey during an interview with Us Weekly.

There she claimed, “I think it’s about setting small goals for yourself, and then eventually, the impossible is possible.”

“I was so proud of myself and I was proud of the resilience no matter what people say. … I think that the positive comments about [my weight loss journey] are what I hold onto and it’s the reason why I posted [the Instagram photo] — for that one person to go in and feel better about themselves and to work really hard.”

“Cause when you work really hard to look and feel the way that you do in a very happy moment, especially with your children, it is very empowering and it made me so emotional.”

At the same time though, “I don’t really look at it as, like, a weight loss journey. I think it’s a journey of empowerment and self-love and acceptance….It’s one of those things [where] it’s, like, we all want what we can’t have. We all want the body type that we aren’t [and] that we can’t change. So it’s about accepting and loving ourselves for who we are.”

For those unversed, the Instagram post in question features Simpson in a pink bikini with a caption that hails her weightloss.

It read, “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work Determination Self Love I enjoyed a good proud cry today”.