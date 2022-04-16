Harry visits Queen: 'Another reminder of where the constant and unwanted leaks were coming from'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with Queen Elizabeth , Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla on their way to Invictus Games.

The meeting has sparked a debate on social media, with Meghan and Harry fans lauding the couple for secretly visiting the Queen.

Commenting on the meeting that took place in Windsor, senior journalist and author of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie said, "Three years ago keeping plans to visit the Queen in secret would have been impossible.

Without naming anyone, he said,"Yesterday was another reminder of where the constant and unwanted leaks were coming from."

Scobie added, "HMTQ will always opt for fuss-free, so I’m sure it was much appreciated on both sides."

The author's remarks left his followers guessing about who could be responsible for leaking information.