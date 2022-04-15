Rihanna and A$AP Rocky part ways? Insider reacts to reports

Reports of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s break-up have been creating a massive buzz on social media leading to a reaction from an insider close to the rapper.

On Thursday, it was rumoured that the Umbrella hitmaker duped her beau after she caught him cheating with luxury shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Addressing the rumours, an insider told TMZ that the claims are ‘1 million per cent not true.

Moreover, Page Six also quoted its source which has revealed that the couple is still going strong.

“They’re fine,” the source said. “It’s not true.”

The outlet also reported that an onlooker recently spotted RiRi and the rapper enjoying a date night out at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

“She looked fine, and when they walked out they were fine. It felt normal between them,” the eyewitness shared.

The rumours were sparked by writer Louis Pisano’s Twitter claims.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” Pisano alleged.

He added, “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.”