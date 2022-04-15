Kareena Kapoor says having kids hasn’t changed the way she ‘analyse scripts’

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that having kids did not change how she 'analyse' scripts as she talked about work-life balance in a latest interview.

In an conversation with Hindustan Times, the Good Newwz actor revealed the kind of role she loves to portray.

The Bollywood diva said, “I love being a wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend as much as I love creating different characters on screen. I have found my balance.”

“I’ve worked very hard over the last 20 years and today what’s most important to me is how my family, friends, fans and the audience see me,” Kareena continued.

The 41-year-old mother of two was asked if it is a conscious decision to take lesser projects so that she doesn’t miss out on the growing up years of her boys Taimur and Jeh.

The actor replied, “Having my kids hasn’t changed the way that I analyze scripts.”

“I have always been selective about the projects that I take on. If I genuinely find a script interesting, I am immediately on board,” Kareena added. “I am blessed to be in a position where I can pursue my career in the way I want to, while still being able to give my family the time and attention they need.”

She further added, “For me, the right project is always about the story and character and also the people who will be with me on the journey of that project.”

“It’s more about prioritization and time. We’ve all been through life changing experiences in the past 2 years, world-over, and in many ways, it’s helped us all see what is most important,” Kareena concluded.

On the work front, the star is all set to appear alongside Aamir Khan in Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha, and in an untitled project which is also an adaption of The Devotion of Suspect X.