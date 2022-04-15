Courteney Cox dishes on career lows: ‘That was a low block to my ego’

File Footage

Courteney Cox, famed for playing the iconic role of Monica Geller in hit sitcom Friends, talked about her career lows and facing online trolls in a recent interview.

In a conversation with InStyle Magazine, the Scream actor discussed how she felt when her show Charity Chase got a pilot in 2016 but never made it to series.

The 57-year-old star told the outlet, “That was a low block to my ego.”

“Especially with the kind of character that I hadn't played before,” she added.

The actor then went on to talk about facing unwanted criticism from social media trolls after joining Instagram.

She said, “For a while I thought, ‘Oh, great! People are just so nice to me, and this feels so good!’ I had no idea that if you keep scrolling, eventually you get to the really mean (comments).”

“Like, ‘Why are you making this stupid video anyway?’ and, ‘Is that even Courteney?’ They were so rude,” Courteney concluded.

On the work front, the actor plays the role of Patricia "Pat" Phelps in the horror comedy series Shining Vale.




