Jennifer Lopez opens up on her first relationship with Ben Affleck, says critics ‘destroyed’ it

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez talked about her first relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s, saying that critics ‘destroyed’ it in a recent interview.



In a conversation with Rolling Stone, JLo got candid about how brutal criticism from media played a major role in ending her first engagement with the Deep Water actor.

"It was brutal. It’s one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business,” the Marry Me actor stated.

The actor – singer continued, "It's funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life."

"But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticised, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out,” the 52-year-old star added. “Because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life."

The couple previously got engaged in 2002 but they eventually had to part ways two years later in 2004 after postponing their wedding due to ‘excessive media attention.’

They were criticised and targeted by satirical shows and the singer was even mocked for her Latin background.

However, Lopez and Affleck got a second chance and they rekindled their relationship in 2021 and got engaged again a year later.