Justin Timberlake has ‘no intention’ of throwing shade at Britney, reveals source

An insider reveals that Justin Timberlake is 'absolutely happy' for Britney Spears and he had no intention to ‘throw shade’ at the singer over her pregnancy news.

The Rock Your Body singer previously snapped at paparazzo when he was asked for a comment on ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy.

However, a source recently told Hollywood Life that Timberlake was just irritated on being associated with Britney years after breaking up with her.

The insider said, "Justin is absolutely happy for Britney and he knows what an incredible mother she is.”

“It was definitely not his intention to throw any shade at Britney,” the insider continued. "The last thing he wants in his life at this point is anymore drama."

The source then added that the reason why the 41-year-old singer reacted angrily towards media was because he’s "hounded with questions anytime Britney is in the news."

"Everyone in Hollywood has exes, and even though they were the couple to watch for a long time, he’s just tired of people always associating them together," the insider said, adding that Timberlake "didn’t mean to come across as uncaring or angry.”

Concluding the statements, the source added, "Justin has children and a wife, and he’s clearly moved on. He wishes everyone else would, too."

The Toxic singer and Timberlake dated from 1999 until 2002. It was rumoured then that Spears had cheated on her boyfriend, causing their split. Later, Timberlake fully used the situation to make his name in the music industry.