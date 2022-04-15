Prince Harry 'realised' misakes after meeting Prince Charles in UK, says expert

Prince Harry and Prince Charles reportedly got a chance to mend broken ties this week in UK.

Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words, believes that Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to the UK, two years after quitting as senior royals, is a good sign for the monarchy.

He told The Sun: “I think Harry has realised that it looked very bad that he didn’t come to Prince Philip’s memorial service and perhaps he’s having second thoughts about how he's been playing things.

“He’s obviously decided he wanted to see his grandmother and I’m sure she was pleased to see him. Most of all I’m sure Charles was happy as I'm sure he would like to repair their relationship.

"This seems to have been the first tentative step in repairing their relationship," notes Mr Dampier.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started royal admirers as they visited the Queen this week in Windsor Castle. The trip marks Meghan's first after 2020.

Speaking about the visit, royal expert Marlene Koeng told Express.co.uk: “I expect this visit had been in the works in the last few weeks, with discussions between the Duke and Duchess and Queen and Charles without it leaking.

“This was a much more personal visit allowing, I think, the couple to have personal time with the Queen and Charles.”