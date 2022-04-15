Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snub by Netherlands royals is a 'symbol'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have not been invited by the Dutch royals, are mocked for being snubbed for leaving behind senior royal status. The label comes amid news that the couple will not be saying at the Dutch Palace.

Speaking on Sunrise Australia, journalist Angela Mollard said: "They are not staying at the Dutch palace and this is quite unusual.

"When royals go to one of the European royal's houses, they typically stay in them."

She compared their visit to Australia when the couple lived at the "Governor General's house" and dubbed recent treatment from the Dutch 'a symbol.'

Ms Mollard said: "It's going to be really interesting, this trip, because of course it's a couple of weeks after Harry didn't attend Prince Philip's memorial."

She concluded: "A lot of attention will be on him and I hope this attention doesn't move across from those soldiers and armed forces personnel who for whom the Invictus Games is such an important event."

Harry and Meghan, however, extended an olive branch on Thursday when the couple made a secret visit to the Queen after two years of leaving their duties as senior royals.