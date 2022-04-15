Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK trip 'had been in the works' for weeks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were planning to visit Queen Elizabeth II for some time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started royal admirers as they visited the Queen this week in Windsor Castle. The trip marks Meghan's first after she quit as senior royal in 2020 along with her husband.

Speaking about the visit, royal expert Marlene Koeng told Express.co.uk: “I expect this visit had been in the works in the last few weeks, with discussions between the Duke and Duchess and Queen and Charles without it leaking.

“This was a much more personal visit allowing, I think, the couple to have personal time with the Queen and Charles.”

Meghan and Harry made a pitstop in the UK as they jointly travel to the Netherlands for Invictus Games. The event will take place in The Hague from April 16 to 22 where the couple will also be joined by Netflix to shoot a documentary.

The visit comes after Harry challenged the UK Home Office for not allowing him to pay for his security in the country. Harry's representative explained that the Duke is worried about the safety of his family upon return in London.