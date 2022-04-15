Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt groove to Shahrukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding was a low-key affair where the duo tied the knot in presence of family and close friends at Ranbir’s Vastu residence on April 14.
The wedding event was followed by an after-party, with a slew of photos and videos surfacing of the post-wedding festivities.
The newlyweds were seen dancing their hearts out to several Bollywood songs went viral on social media.
One particular clip seemed to win fans' hearts, in which Ranbir and Alia were seen grooving on the timeless Shah Rukh Khan track Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 film Dil Se.
Twinning in red, the couple was beaming with joy and seemed lost into each other as they danced together.
Alia and Ranbir's video surely melted fans' hearts and even garnered a lot of love from their admirers.
One of them commented, “The most beautiful couple of B-Town," and another said, "Charming groom with sweet bride.”
The Gangubai Kathiawadi also shook a leg with her mentor and movie-maker Karan Johar on hit track Radha from her debut movie Student of the Year.
