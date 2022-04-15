Kim Kardashian’s popularity increases on Instagram

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s popularity has skyrocketed on Instagram following her romance with boyfriend Pete Davidson.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has crossed 300 million followers on the Facebook-owned app days after she finalized divorce with former husband Kanye West.

The mother of four reached the milestone this week.

Kim has become the second Kardashian family member to cross 300 million followers on Instagram after her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Kylie became the first female celebrity to reach 300 million followers in January this year.

Kim and the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star have been dating since last October, and the couple made their relationship official at the beginning of this year.

Recently, Kim Kardashian said she is ‘very happy’ and ‘at peace’ with Pete Davidson.