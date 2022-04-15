Alia Bhatt changes Instagram profile picture after marrying Ranbir Kapoor

After being in a relationship for five years, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally got married in a glamorous ceremony on Thursday, April 14.

The pair exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate affair held in Mumbai, which was attended by their close friends and family members.

After tying the knot, the beautiful bride shared pictures from her dreamy wedding on her social media handle and has now changed the profile picture of her Instagram account, which also features her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia and Ranbir gave serious royal vibes in their wedding pictures as they twined in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits.

Meanwhile, the Raazi actress left her fans in awe after sharing photos with hubby Ranbir from their intimate wedding ceremony.

Alia's post read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.”

“Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," she concluded.