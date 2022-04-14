Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Easter service due to health, Charles also backs out

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, have all confirmed that they will not be attending the traditional royal Easter Sunday service at Windsor this year, reported Sky News.

Buckingham Palace’s statement about the Queen pulling out of the service came just moments after it was confirmed that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will also be missing the service.

The 95-year-old monarch, who will be celebrating her 96th birthday next week as well, has been struggling with mobility issues for months now, with reports suggesting that she has been using an electric golf cart to get around with ease.

She has also withdrawn from several royal engagements in recent months, the latest being the Maundy Day church service on Thursday, where Charles represented her.

Her forced absence from the event was said to have left the Queen feeling ‘deeply disappointed’.