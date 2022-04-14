Prince William, Kate Middleton fans of THIS Caribbean Island despite protests

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have a particular fondness for one Caribbean Island that they can’t seem to get enough of as their holiday destination!
According to My London, the couple has a deep love the island of Mustique, located just a little south of St Vincent and the Grenadines.
The idyllic spot is not just a favourite for the Cambridges, but has long been associated with the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, who owned a home named ‘Les Jolies Eaux’ on the scenic island.
Kate is, in fact, said to be such a fan of Mustique that Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl once said: “If she was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique. Kate was there so often the press dubbed her ‘Queen of Mustique’.”
That title once belonged to Princess Margaret herself!
The couple continue to visit Mustique even after having kids together; Prince George has been spotted being carried off a plane by Kate for a trip once.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have tied the knot
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are husband and wife now after officially tying the knot
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally tied the knot after years-long romance
Kim Kardashian panicked to see her son Saint almost finding out about her intimate tape in 'The Kardashians'
The Kardashians fans are not letting Kim Kardashian get away with her misogynist remarks
Prince Harry and Meghan may win big if they visit the Queen on her 96th birthday