Prince William, Kate Middleton fans of THIS Caribbean Island despite protests

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have a particular fondness for one Caribbean Island that they can’t seem to get enough of as their holiday destination!

According to My London, the couple has a deep love the island of Mustique, located just a little south of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The idyllic spot is not just a favourite for the Cambridges, but has long been associated with the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, who owned a home named ‘Les Jolies Eaux’ on the scenic island.

Kate is, in fact, said to be such a fan of Mustique that Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl once said: “If she was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique. Kate was there so often the press dubbed her ‘Queen of Mustique’.”

That title once belonged to Princess Margaret herself!

The couple continue to visit Mustique even after having kids together; Prince George has been spotted being carried off a plane by Kate for a trip once.



