Khloé Kardashian admits to photoshopping daughter True into Disneyland pics

Khloé Kardashian has finally confessed photoshopping her daughter, True Thompson into Disneyland pictures after fans called her out on social media.

The businesswoman, 37, got herself caught after she accidentally shared her four-year-old daughter True's first visit to the amusement park for her 4th birthday this week, while promoting the new Hulu show, The Kardashian.

“Welllppp I [expletive] this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else,” Khloé tweeted before plugging her family’s new series, “Our show airs in a few days.”

Fans also reacted to Khloé’s confession and commented on her post. "Not you ruining the lie LMAOOOOOOO," one user wrote.

“It’s okay Khloe we already knew! We just wanna know why!Love you Koko,” the fan account @KardashianSocial wrote.

Khloé’s confession comes a year after she dealt with a leaked photo scandal when a TikToker claimed that the Kardashians had edited True into a photo with Kim’s daughter Chicago.

Meanwhile, Kim, 41, nor Kylie, 24, have not publicly responded to the confession.