Prince Harry may surprise Queen on her big day

Prince Harry may bring great pleasure to his beloved grandmother at her 96th birthday by visiting the Queen as he will be in Europe at the same time.



The Duke of Sussex, has been facing backlash since he missed Prince Philip's memorial service over security concerns last month, may surprised the Queen on her big day.

There are speculations that Prince Harry, who's all set to visit Netherlands for Invictus Games, has planned to visit the Queen during the event.

The Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, will take place from April 16 - 22. Harry's grandmother will celebrate her 96th on April 21.



While there are many royal experts who believe and predict that the Duke of Sussex, who will return to Europe from his Montecito mansion in for the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, will not come home to visit the Queen on her big day.

Robert Jobson, co-author of Diana: Closely Guarded Secret, told the Mirror he believes it would be “highly unlikely” for Prince Harry to pop home for her birthday, “given the schism he has caused in the family.”

Another royal biographer Angela Levin has said the Queen’s presence at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations with be far and few between due to her limited mobility, which has aides left “worried." Ms Levin also told Sky News that she's sure Prince Harry will not come overseas to celebrate his grandmother's reign.

She added: “It's quite painful to watch him. She [Her Majesty] would love to see him. She adores Harry. It doesn't seem to bother him.”

But, some fans and experts still believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may surprise the Queen and Royal family with their much-needed move.

Prince Harry and Meghan may win big if they visit the Queen as it may help the couple make mends with their own people who are all ready to strengthen the monarchy by coping with the crisis.