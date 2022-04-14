Alia Bhatt reveals how she knew Ranbir Kapoor was ‘the guy’ for her: Throwback

Alia Bhatt will seal the deal with Ranbir Kapoor today, April 14

Alia Bhatt will seal the deal with Ranbir Kapoor today, April 14, and an unearthed interview with the starlet revealed the moment she knew he was the right guy for her!

Alia, who has admittedly been a huge fan of Ranbir since she was a little girl, finally started dating her dream guy in 2017 and in an exclusive interview with Filmfare at the time, gushed about all the ways in which he was ‘perfect’.

When asked what made her decide that Ranbir was ‘the guy’ for her, Alia replied that she knew it from the first time that she met him!

“When I met him for the first time in my life. Again, let me tell you he’s not difficult…” Alia shared.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star went on: “He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better than I am.”