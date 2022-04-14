Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have officially tied the knot and the lovebirds are now husband and wife as per reports.

The couple exchanged vows before taking pheras in presence of their close family members and friends, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

The report also suggests that the bride and groom had a peach themed wedding and Alia donned an outfit by famed Indian designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi.

The most hyped wedding took place at Ranbir’s residence Vastu.

The newlyweds will be making their first public appearance as a married couple at around 7PM today.

The nupitals were attended by Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister Pooja Bhatt.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayyan Mukherjee, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor were also spotted arriving for the event.

Shweta Bachchan, husband Nikhil Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nand also attended the ceremony.