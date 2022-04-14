Brian Austin Green ‘bedridden’ as ex-wife Megan Fox hits the red-carpet with MGK

Brian Austin Green, who had a nasty split with Megan Fox in 2020, was ‘bedridden’ for more than six weeks

Brian Austin Green, who had a nasty split with Megan Fox in 2020, was ‘bedridden’ for more than six weeks with ulcerative colitis, reported Page Six.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star on Thursday, April 14, explained his absence from Instagram in a new video, in which he revealed that he was recently diagnosed with the debilitating illness.

Brian shared: “I had ulcerative colitis for about six, six and a half weeks, which wasn’t very fun.”

He then went on to laud his pregnant girlfriend Sharna Burgess for being there for him and his three kids as he struggled through the illness.

“Sharna was amazing. Six, seven months pregnant, taking care of my three young kids because I was pretty bedridden for a while. Taking care of me, not complaining, being amazing,” said Brian, adding, “I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life.”

He also gave Sharna a shoutout in the caption of the post, writing: “Again, I’m a lucky man. @sharnaburgess, I love you.”

Brian shares his three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with Megan.

As for his illness, it is described as a ‘chronic inflammatory bowel disease’ by Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can include diarrhoea, abdominal pain and cramping, rectal pain and bleeding and weight loss.

Brian, who will welcome a baby boy with Sharna later this year, was married to Megan from 2010 to 2021. She is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.