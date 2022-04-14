Prince William expresses zeal for 'game changing nature' in NEW podcast

Prince William is passionately talking about creating a sustainable environment.

In a new podcast, the Duke of Cambridge is spotted talking to Ms Blanchett, a member of the Earthshot Prize Council on podcast Climate of Change.

Prince William fawned over how his efforts towards "game changing nature" with Earthshot Prize can make "huge strides" in the field.

Speaking about Christiana Figueres, chair of Earthshot's board of trustees, William narrated that he was branded a "stubborn optimist".

"She's given me a lot of hope that this can happen and I believe it, and I'm seeing it with my own eyes. It's really inspiring, it's really hopeful. And I do believe we can make huge strides.





"The same way the Earthshot to me is a team game, and as you know Cate, I said that to the prize council members, to all of you, it's everyone doing their bit and helping and supporting what we're trying to do - it's all of us in it together.

"In the same collective spirit, it would be great if we could tackle climate change and environmental things the same way.

"I really do think it can be done in much quicker time than we anticipate because the solutions are out there. There are real solutions to these problems."

