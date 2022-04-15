Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘restrained recluses’: ‘No contacts left’

Royal experts break down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘growing reclusiveness’ as part of shocking revelation.

This claim has been made by royal author Daniela Elser during one of her latest pieces for News.com.au.

There she wrote, “Now, Harry and Meghan may well have been invited to all of these events and wisely decided they did not want to spend their spare time dodging and weaving royally-star struck celebs in favour of a nice night in enjoying oat milk, sugar-free hot chocolates and a new Brene Brown audiobook.”

“However, for whatever reason, what is notable about the Sussexes is, since quitting the UK to talk about making content, how restrained their social life has been.”

Like so many assumptions that seemed like rock-solid givens post-Megxit, Harry and Meghan, the thinking went, would make the splashiest of splashes on the American party scene.”

“At the time, there would not have been a soiree, premiere, fundraiser, or opening of an envelope from Hollywood to the Hamptons that would not have fallen over themselves to have them attend.

She even went on to note how, “Harry and Meghan were the social gets and they seemed more than happy to rub up against the biggest of names.”

“And yet … Harry and Meghan seem to be working their way towards Greta Garbo-worthy levels of reclusiveness.”