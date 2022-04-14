Scott Disick fears he will be forgotten after Kardashians get Travis Barker

Scott Disick is worried he will lose worth in the Kardashian family amid Travis Barker's hot and heavy romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

At the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, Scott however, confessed that Kourntey's new love has made him realise the end of their looming bond.

He said: "I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, 'Don't worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out'.

"And, 'You'll get back together one day.' So my foot was always halfway in the door."

He shares that he feels he has lost Kourtney "as a best friend".

"Now we're really just more of co-parenters. I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

"Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to," Scott sighed.