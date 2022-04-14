Prince Harry planning ‘potshots’ against Camilla in tell-all memoir

Royal experts have issued a warning regarding Prince Harry’s plans to shoot ‘potshots’ at Duchess Camilla’s head, in his upcoming memoir.
This claim has been made by royal correspondent Richard Palmer.
During his interview with Express's Royal Round-Up, he made a startling revelation and explained how Prince Harry expected to take ‘potshots’ of Camilla in their new memoir.
He was quoted saying, “I think there's been quite a lot of it [speculation] in the last week has come about as Tina Brown has got a book coming out called The Palace Papers.”
He also added, “Tina Brown believes that Harry has never liked Camilla, never really accepted her and doesn't really think she should be Queen.”
Before concluding he admitted, “Tina is speculating that he's going to take a few potshots out at her in his memoir".
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exchanged vows before taking pheras at their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be welcomed in the Netherlands by the Dutch royal family
Alia Bhatt will seal the deal with Ranbir Kapoor today, April 14
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly on alert as Jamaica seeks to break free from the British crown
81-year-old Al Pacino has found love in 28-year-old Noor Alfallah
Brian Austin Green, who had a nasty split with Megan Fox, was ‘bedridden’ for more than six weeks