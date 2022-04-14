Prince Harry planning ‘potshots’ against Camilla in tell-all memoir

Royal experts have issued a warning regarding Prince Harry’s plans to shoot ‘potshots’ at Duchess Camilla’s head, in his upcoming memoir.

This claim has been made by royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

During his interview with Express's Royal Round-Up, he made a startling revelation and explained how Prince Harry expected to take ‘potshots’ of Camilla in their new memoir.

He was quoted saying, “I think there's been quite a lot of it [speculation] in the last week has come about as Tina Brown has got a book coming out called The Palace Papers.”

He also added, “Tina Brown believes that Harry has never liked Camilla, never really accepted her and doesn't really think she should be Queen.”

Before concluding he admitted, “Tina is speculating that he's going to take a few potshots out at her in his memoir".