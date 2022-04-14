Prince Harry slammed for leaving Queen ‘in the dust’ for celebrity pals’

Prince Harry called out for his decision to leave Queen Elizabeth alone at the ‘saddest moment of her life’ in favour of keeping up with ‘celebrity alignments’.
This accusation has been delivered by royal commentator Calvin Robinson during his latest interview with Sky News.
There he accused Prince Harry of having lost “all sense of service and duty and obligation to his family.”
He was quoted saying, “He's willing to align himself with virtue signallers and celebrity culture but he cannot go home to mourn the loss of a loved national figure.”
Before concluding he also admitted, “It really is sad because you would just think he would be there for the Queen at the very least.”
This accusation comes in response to Prince Harry’s security fears, despite having just flown off to The Hague for the Invictus Games.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exchanged vows before taking pheras at their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be welcomed in the Netherlands by the Dutch royal family
Alia Bhatt will seal the deal with Ranbir Kapoor today, April 14
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly on alert as Jamaica seeks to break free from the British crown
81-year-old Al Pacino has found love in 28-year-old Noor Alfallah
Brian Austin Green, who had a nasty split with Megan Fox, was ‘bedridden’ for more than six weeks