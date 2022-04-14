Prince Harry slammed for leaving Queen ‘in the dust’ for celebrity pals’

Prince Harry called out for his decision to leave Queen Elizabeth alone at the ‘saddest moment of her life’ in favour of keeping up with ‘celebrity alignments’.

This accusation has been delivered by royal commentator Calvin Robinson during his latest interview with Sky News.

There he accused Prince Harry of having lost “all sense of service and duty and obligation to his family.”

He was quoted saying, “He's willing to align himself with virtue signallers and celebrity culture but he cannot go home to mourn the loss of a loved national figure.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “It really is sad because you would just think he would be there for the Queen at the very least.”

This accusation comes in response to Prince Harry’s security fears, despite having just flown off to The Hague for the Invictus Games.