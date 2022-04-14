Ranbir-Alia wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni arrive for Haldi ceremony

Alia-Ranbir wedding: Groom and bride’s mothers and sisters are all set for today

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding will take place today according to groom’s mother who made this confirmation last night in a brief media interaction.



Earlier this morning, the Highway actress’ sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan were spotted outside Vastu residence ahead of the ceremony. The mother and daughter looked stunning in their ethnic wear.





Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni were also seen arriving for the big day.

The Rockstar actor’s mother was clad in a yellow traditional outfit whereas groom’s sister opted for shades of white and pink, looking elegant and classy.





Reports are to be believed, the Haldi ceremony may take place in the morning while the wedding will take place post afternoon.

Yesterday, the pre-wedding events kicked off with the sacred ‘pooja and small ‘mehendi’ ceremony where the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’s mother, sisters Riddhima, Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor all attended the event with sheer exuberance.





In another news, Amitabh Bachchan also sent his heartwarming wishes to the couple on his social media.

The costar of Brahmastra took to Instagram in the wee hours of the day and posted a song Kesaria from the movie.

He also penned a congratulatory note beside the post, it read, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra.”

Watch here:







