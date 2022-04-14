Khloe Kardashian puts her awe-inspiring fit figure on display

Khloe Kardashian mesmerised fans with her incredibly fit figure as she put her long legs on display in tight-fitted minidress.

The reality star, 37 soared temperatures as she took to her Instagram to share a sizzling photo, captioning: "Too tired to think of a caption."

In the photo, Kim Kardashian's sister is seen casually sitting on the edge of a sofa, displaying her endlessly long legs.

She looked out of this world in a figure-hugging camel-coloured dress. She put on a glamorous display as she applied makeup to perfection.

Khloe Kardashian let her golden blonde locks tumble effortlessly over her shoulders. The Tristan Thompson's ex also added a pair of gold strappy heels to her look.