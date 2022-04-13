Prince Harry won't return to UK because he feels 'unwanted': Expert

File Footage





Prince Harry’s unwillingness to visit his home and family in the UK has ‘nothing to do with security’, a royal expert has claimed. In fact, the duke refuses to return because he reportedly feels unwanted.

The Daily Mirror reported that according to royal expert Robert Jobson, Prince Harry’s “absence from UK but willingness to travel to the Hague has nothing to do with safety, but him feeling wanted.”

Jobson also said: “In the Hague he will be feted. His brothers and sisters in arms, past and present, rightly praise the Afghanistan veteran for giving back to the armed forces and not forgetting them.”

“Back in the UK, particularly with his own family, his pending book means he is not cut the same slack,” he added.

According to Jobson: “Harry’s tome is likely to tackle his tricky relationship with the Duchess of Cornwall, who was confirmed as the future Queen Consort in February by our Queen and is probably the real reason he is staying away.”

"Can you imagine how excruciating it would be over dinner if somebody was to ask what’s in the soon to be published Random House book about them?” he further questioned.

Jobson also commented that it is ‘highly unlikely’ that Harry will drop by in the UK to mark the Queen’s birthday on the same weekend as the Invictus Games.