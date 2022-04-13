Britney Spears can have baby on 'her own terms' after turmoil with sons

Britney Spears is ready to have her pregnancy as a free woman.

The 40-year-old, who announced her pregnancy with Sam Asghari, 29, this Tuesday, shared her sheer happiness as she gushed over the new life.

Britney, whose conservatorship got terminated back in November, was not allowed to have children for 13 years. She already shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15. with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“The pregnancy is wonderful news for Britney,” says a long-term close business associate. “Her early years with the boys had a lot of turmoil. She was young, promoting her music, recording, doing what the record company needed and running her family. It was a lot of pressure.

"This time, for the first time, she has full control. She can have the baby on her own terms. It’s her chance to find the right path of being a mother.”

However, there is trouble predicted in paradise as Britney admitted to having a history of suicidal thoughts during prenatal depression.

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression,” she said in her emoji-strewn post yesterday. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible. Women didn’t talk about it back then - some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. But now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret… ”.