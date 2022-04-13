Kim Kardashian realised Kanye is not 'the one' after 'decades of her life' with rapper

Kim Kardashian confesses there is a slight rift between her and Kanye West after past months of public drama.

Speaking on Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 41-year-old confessed that she refrains from talking to Kanye West unless it is important for the kids. Kim and Kanye share North,8, Saint,6, Chicago,4, and Psalm,2 together.

"Right now it's good when things are calm, we don't really communicate, but I think that's okay sometimes," she admitted. "We will. We always will. That's just who I am."

"I spent a decade of my life with this person, and I just have so much love for him. So that'll never change, but it doesn't mean that they're the right one for you and that's okay too," Kim continued.



She added: "We went off and on, and we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce," the KKW Beauty founder claimed.

She continued: "Then we started talking again, and I went to the Donda premiere. I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff.

"Him and I just took a minute of not talking, and I think in relationships it'll be like that. I only hope for – I hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day," the shapewear mogul added.

"We're always gonna have so much love, and we love our kids, and we both love the time we spent together," she concluded.