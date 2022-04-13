Jennifer Lopez details tear-filled proposal from Ben Affleck: Read

Jennifer Lopez is touching upon her intimate wedding proposal from beau Ben Affleck.

In her newsletter, On The JLo, the singer gushed over her 'second chance at love' as she admitted she was in the bubble bath when Affleck popped in the big question.

"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" she began. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."

She added, "I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other."

"Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love," Lopez gushed.

JLo went on the share the significance of her diamond ring.



"Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be." Lopez included photos from her camera roll, including a close-up of the jewelry.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first split. The singer admits she is lucky to have crossed paths with the actor again.