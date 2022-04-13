Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘addicted to drama’

File Footage





Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been accused of being ‘addicted to drama’ in a new scathing attack by a royal author.

According to royal biographer Tina Brown, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “do not know how to calm down when it comes to negative publicity”.

The comments come in reference to Harry and Meghan’s numerous legal battles with British tabloids over the years.

Brown, the author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, told The Telegraph that Prince Harry and Meghan’s treatment of the media seems to be “heavily influenced” by the treatment of Harry’s mother Princess Diana in the 90s.

She also claimed, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are addicted to drama,” and that “battling with the British media is a lost cause.