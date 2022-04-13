Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lose their royal status in Netherlands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not be given an audience with Netherlands king Willem-Alexander during their Invictus Games visit this week.



According to the reports by the Daily Mail and Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not receive an audience with the King or Queen and also they would not be staying with the Dutch royal family during their stay in The Hague.

The Daily Mail reported, Harry and Meghan will not be offered a room in the royal palace during their visit.

However, the royal couple could be handed ‘VIP status’ by the Dutch police.

Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as senior royals two years back, will have to spend the night at a hotel, according to the report.

The Dutch royal family traditionally welcomes foreign royals, but a spokesperson has confirmed no such olive branch will be extended to Meghan and Harry.