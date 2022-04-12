Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘disastrous’ response to negative press: Expert

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tendency to always take the legal route against British tabloids has been dubbed ‘disastrous’ by a royal author.

Royal author Tina Brown, in her latest interview with The Telegraph, stated that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to lay low with legal threats and that they ‘don’t know’ how to calm negative publicity.

According to Brown, “Doing battle with the British media is a lost cause,” and Prince Harry and Meghan are the only ones that ‘will suffer’.

“It is unfortunate that Meghan Markle is as combative about it as Prince Harry is,” Brown added.

Brown then compared Harry and Meghan’s handling of negative press to that of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who Brown says are ‘calm’.

“Kate and William calm each other down a lot and because of this their marriage works very well in that way,” she said.

On the other end, Brown said: “Harry and Meghan are both very defensive and wind each other up.”