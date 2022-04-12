Khloe’s sweet advice for Kim Kardashian on romance with Pete Davidson

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has apparently advised her elder sister Kim Kardashian on romance with new boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Kim Kardashian, 41 took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with beau as their romance is going strong with each passing day.
The mother of four posted the pictures with caption “late nite snack.”
Commenting on the post, Khloe just said ‘stop,’ confusing millions of fans.
Several fans have started speculating Khloe was asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ romancing Pete Davidson.
Kim Kardashian and the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star have been dating since last October, and the couple made their relationship official at the beginning of this year.
Recently, Kim Kardashian said she is ‘very happy’ and ‘at peace’ with Pete Davidson.
