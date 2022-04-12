Alia Bhatt reacts to Farah Khan 'congratulating' her along with fans

Alia Bhatt is reportedly gearing up to tie the knot with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in some days, and naturally, fans have been dying to know more details or even a confirmation!
Amid reports of their upcoming wedding, filmmaker Farah Khan gave a call to her pal Karan Johar, who was busy filming with Alia on set of the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Karan panned the camera towards Alia, who then had a little chat with Farah.
While the two chatted, a flock of fans entered the frame from Farah's end screaming: "Hi Alia! Congratulations!"
Reacting to their words, Alia was seen blushing and meekly replied, "For what?" before suppressing her telling laugh!
Watch here:
