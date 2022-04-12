Diana ‘insisted’ that Prince Harry, William be treated the same: Source

File Footage

A royal source has revealed that the late Princess Diana rallied tirelessly for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to get the same treatment from the firm, however, ultimately failed.



Talking to The Telegraph, royal expert and author Tina Brown claimed that Harry and William’s relationship first showed signs of strain when Harry retired from the armed forces, and not when he married Meghan Markle.

“He was rattling around and not really knowing who he was because he no longer had to follow the path bound to him when he was in the army,” Brown commented.

On the other hand, William had a path cut out for him as the future monarch of the country.

Brown said: “Diana insisted, much to her credit as a mother, that the two boys would be treated the same, but they were never going to be the same, that's the problem.”

“Gradually this difference became a major tension between them… Prince William had this great destiny ahead of him, he knew who he was. But Prince Harry was lost…” Brown explained.

Brown also claimed that the relationship between Harry and William is ‘very bad’ currently.