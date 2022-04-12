Prince Harry ‘completely taken over’ by Meghan Markle, says expert

File Footage





Prince Harry's latest snubs to the royal family and his overall reclusive aura makes him seem ‘completely taken over’ by wife Meghan Markle, says royal expert Tina Brown.

Talking to The Telegraph, Brown claimed that Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last year destroyed any chance of reconciliation between them and the royal family, making the duke more dependent on Meghan.

“The Oprah interview was desperately damaging to any relationship that Harry could ever hope to have with his family,” she said.

Of Harry, Brown commented: “He’s so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed.”

“It’s a really sad thing to a great many people. Meghan seems to answer some huge need in Harry and it seems like they are in a powerful co-dependency. And I do question how it will end,” she added.