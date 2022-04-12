Kim Kardashian will not let Ray J leak another tape: 'Over my dead body'

Kim Kardashian will not compromise her image over another tape.

The 41-year-old makeup mogul is reportedly going after ex-boyfriend Ray J, who intends to release an intimate tape with her shot back in the days.

The reality TV star is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to assemble lawyers who could stop the singer from putting her name to shame.

A source told The Sun: "Kim knows that Ray J made other tapes of them together. Some of the footage will be incredibly intimate.

"She has told lawyers, 'Over my dead body is this happening again'."

Kim and Ray-J were 22 when the footage was made.

Kim was not famous when one of the tapes were leaked back in the days. However, the clip helped her rise to success after which, mother Kris Jenner began her own show Keeping Up With The Kardashians