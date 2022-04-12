Prince William, Kate Middleton allow no 'secret' social media accounts to kids

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want their kids to have 'secret' social media accounts

Prince William and Kate Middleton are strict parents when it comes to their children using social media.

As per an insider, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge keep Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis miles away from the internet as they teach them to be " down to earth."

The insider told US Weekly: “[They keep them] well away from social media.

“Kate and William will not allow them to have accounts, even secret ones.

“They 100 percent disagree with young children having social media accounts.”

They added: “[They have] taught them to be graceful…they don’t boast about their positions or have superiority complexes.

“[They] treat their peers with kindness and as equals.”

Speaking about Princess Charlotte,6, the source lauded her academic capabilities.

“Charlotte is sharp and bright as a button. She is top of her class at reading.”

Like aunt Meghan Markle, Charlotte loves to act: “Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance!”