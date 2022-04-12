Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel 'safer' during joint travels, says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more confident in their security when they travel together.



Neil Sean on his YouTube channel explains how Meghan and Harry's Holland trip is aimed to be beneficial for not only the couple but Netflix as well.

Mr Sean said: "We have now been told that Harry simply won't be travelling alone.

"There's an extension to that travel permit as well because someone else is braving the elements, non other than the former cable TV actress Meghan Markle," he notes.

He adds: "They're going to be a joint executive producers on this particular project now."

About Netflix, Mr Sean says: "They've got to rake in their cash back so the duo attending together means they get mega mega publicity."

He adds that Neflix have "done incredibly well out of Harry and Meghan".

"Everytime people talk about that particular project, they mention them."

Mr Sean added that the "ex-royal couple", only "feel safe traveling together".

The Invictus Games will take place from April 16 to 22 in the Netherlands. The Duke and his Duchess are expected to travel this week.