Sam Asghari gushes over fatherhood as Britney Spears announces pregnancy

Sam Asghari has just confirmed Britney Spears pregnancy in a heartwarming social media outpour.
Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a note about fatherhood and his plans to not take it 'lightly' after the baby arrives.
“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he captioned the photo. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do," he wrote alongside a photo of a lion, a lioness and their cub.
It was Britney who first hinted towards a potential pregnancy.
“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’” the singer wrote.
“My husband said ’No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby .”
“It’s growing !!!” she continued. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose [sic] it," the 40-year-old hinted on twins.
