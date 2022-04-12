 
Tuesday April 12, 2022
Sam Asghari is looking forward to be a doting father to first child

By Web Desk
April 12, 2022
Sam Asghari gushes over fatherhood as Britney Spears announces pregnancy

Sam Asghari has just confirmed Britney Spears pregnancy in a heartwarming social media outpour.

Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a note about fatherhood and his plans to not take it 'lightly' after the baby arrives.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he captioned the photo. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do," he wrote alongside a photo of a lion, a lioness and their cub.


It was Britney who first hinted towards a potential pregnancy.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’” the singer wrote.

“My husband said ’No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby .”

“It’s growing !!!” she continued. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose [sic] it," the 40-year-old hinted on twins.