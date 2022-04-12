Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding postponed? Reports suggest

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who were supposed to get married in mid-April, have postponed their wedding by a few days due to privacy reasons.



The RRR actress’ half-brother Rahul Bhatt told Aaj Tak in an exclusive interview that his sister will not be getting married on April 14, as reported earlier.

Rahul claimed that the reason to push forward their nuptials date was because “the couple feared their privacy being invaded”.

He further said that Alia, Ranbir both are secretive individuals who don’t want that their big day to be documented by the media.

Rumour has it that the couple initially locked in April 14 as their wedding date, but ‘too much’ media involvement has compelled them to reexamine the date.

It is pertinent to mention that the official confirmations about their wedding or its change in dates have yet to come.

As mentioned earlier, the couple and their families have remained tight-lipped about the wedding date, and reports making rounds on the media are based on the ‘informative nuggets’ they are receiving from the sources close to Rockstar actor and Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ families.

Nevertheless, both families have reportedly been gearing up for the big day this week.

Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan to attend Varmala ceremony of Alia, Ranbir, as per media reports

An insider from the couple’s friends has recently revealed to Pinkvilla that around 150 to 200 people will be invited to attend the varmala ceremony.

Among these invitees, the most prominent names include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali from Bollywood who will mark their presence at the wedding.