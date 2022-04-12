Sanjay Dutt says he’s ‘really happy’ for Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, shares marital advice

Sanjay Dutt showered love on soon-to-be-married couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as he shared some words of wisdom for the duo during the promotion of his upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2.

While the Kalank actor was unaware of the lovebird’s wedding date, Dutt still had a beautiful advice for the couple.

The 62-year-old star was asked if had any message for the Sanju actor ahead of his wedding, to which he replied, “If he is getting married, I am really happy for him. Alia was literally born and brought up in front of me.”

“Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!”

He went on about how marriage is a matter of compromise on both ends, adding, “I would only advise them to assess the situation and be on the same page as for who needs to bend in the given circumstance at that time.”

Dutt concluded, “With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead.”

Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the knot in mid-April. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the most anticipated wedding will take place on 15th April at Sanju actor’s Bandra home, Vastu.